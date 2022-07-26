A USDA official visited Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph on Tuesday to see firsthand the good a federal grant is doing in this region.
The visit by Joaquin Altoro, rural housing services administrator for the USDA, came after Second Harvest received a grant of more than $200,000 over three years from the USDA this spring.
Altoro said the grant is important to help keep people fed in the region.
“It is a grant that is working with Second Harvest, a food bank that is providing food not only to St. Joseph but to a humongous region,” Altoro said. “Due to COVID, due to the changing demographics in rural America, the need for healthy, fresh and immediate food is growing.”
Altoro said Second Harvest has used the grant to build on its capacity to do more.
“That’s what they did when they created mobile (food pantries),” Altoro said. “They were able to go to the people in rural communities where the drive is not just five minutes up the block, the drive can be a half an hour to 45 minutes.”
The grant process is a significant amount of work Altoro said.
“We have our local representatives, our state office and local staff that does an amazing job at having those relationships in the beginning and providing some of the technical assistance to prepare the application and then eventually submit it in,” Altoro said. “Everything is weighed against the need and how organized the organization is to be able to get that grant out and so it's a lot of work.”
Michelle Fagerstone, the chief developmental officer at Second Harvest, said the agency serves 15 counties in Northwest Missouri and four in Northeast Kansas. Beginning on Aug. 1, she said, the food bank will host between 20 to 24 fresh mobile pantries a month. That means approximately two fresh mobile pantries a day.
“The fresh mobile pantry is our primary program here at Second Harvest to meet the needs of the entire family,” Fagerstone said. “Moving forward, we will continue to build upon that program. I can't tell you exactly what that program will look like (in the future) but we are constantly evaluating our programs, looking at ways that we can improve them.”
Second Harvest operates on a $4 million budget, and all funding is important, Fagerstone said.
“We need as many grants to come in as we possibly can to help with our funding and any grant that comes through that we qualify for we will be applying for,” she said.
Fagerstone said having the representatives from USDA in the building is always a pleasure.
“A lot of communities did not fall underneath the guidelines of the USDA regulations, and so that causes a lot of different communities to not get funded,” Fagerstone said. “So having them here today means that they're listening to what we're saying in the rural communities and they know that we need assistance.”
Altoro said he has been impressed with Second Harvest.
“I appreciated that the time was taken to say we have got to serve our people and that we have to bring the food to our folks,” Altoro said. “At the same time, we need to dedicate some time to making sure that we're doing it efficiently and that we're able to sustain ourselves for many years to come.”
