Second Harvest Community Food Bank has been assisting residents in need for four decades, and the organization took to Felix Street Gourmet on Thursday evening to celebrate the achievement.
The organization provides food to residents in 19 counties across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, and it supplied 14 million pounds of food to locals last year.
It’s fulfilling to play such an important role in the area, Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon said.
“It’s a celebration tonight just to see where we’ve come since 1981,” he said. “And it really is an honor to be here, especially through this pandemic this past year and a half, to be able to support so many families that need our help.”
Higdon is in his 10th year with the food bank.
Thursday’s dinner was a chance to show appreciation to the people who contributed to Second Harvest’s success, Higdon said.
“It’s just great to bring donors and volunteers and our staff and board members together for this event,” he said.
Second Harvest started in St. Joseph in 1981, but as the group grew, there was a need to be able to reach outlying communities as well. Now there’s a concerted effort to increase presence in areas especially in need of assistance, Higdon said.
“These past few years we’ve really looked at equity and distribution and looked at the need county by county,” he said. “We’ve really improved by our equity, so trying to get to Maryville or Chillicothe or Leavenworth, you know, those individuals that are struggling with food insecurity.”
One of the organization’s current projects is expanding storage capacity to handle more food, Higdon said.
That was a vital point during last year, when food supplies at some locations outpaced storage capacity. That meant there were times in 2020 when Second Harvest trucks were waiting with supplies since they couldn’t be unloaded, he said.
