Second Harvest Food Bank is encouraging people to get involved with the organization and volunteer as staff prepare for large food drives in the coming months.
Second Harvest volunteer coordinator Andrew Foster explained that only a handful of people work at Second Harvest full time, so they are very dependent on the assistance of volunteer service.
Second Harvest volunteers often come from groups like churches and Youth Alliance, a community group of middle school and high school students.
Kieran Burkey, the youth volunteer coordinator with the Youth Alliance, said that their volunteers assist Second Harvest in various ways.
“Sometimes we sort different vegetables into smaller bags so it’s easier to give out to other families,” Burkey said. “He’s (Foster) has also had us pack little bags for kids to take home after school ...”
Youth Alliance has also assisted in the Fill the Van Food Drive.
“We could not exist, we could not be able to do what we do without civic groups like the Youth Alliance, without churches and businesses investing some sweat equity both here at our campus in St. Joe and at the multitude or our feeding sites around the region,” he said.
As a volunteer-driven organization, Second Harvest relies on the help of volunteers to operate its location and events.
“We’re always looking for teams of volunteers to serve here at our warehouse (in St. Joseph), and we have a host of upcoming needs in the spring and summer,” Foster said.
During the spring, Second Harvest will be holding the Fill the Van Food Drive, an event where people donate nonperishable items at local grocery stores to support students and families.
“Always need volunteers to help us at our Fill the Van Food Drives,” he said. “And then when summer comes, it’s all hands on deck.”
Second Harvest is also looking forward to its No Hunger Summer campaign, where sack lunches are provided to children through the “Herculean efforts” of hundreds of volunteers.
“So it’s not too early to begin thinking — if you’re a church group or a civic group or business, to sign up to serve with No Hunger Summer,” Foster said.
Anyone interested in volunteering with Second Harvest volunteer page at www.shcfb.org/get-involved/volunteer.html.
