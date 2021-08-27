AFL-CIO Community Services has named a new executive director who has longtime ties to the agency.
Nichi Seckinger will take over as executive director effective Sept. 30 after being chosen by the agency's board of directors. She is moving into the position after working more than a decade as the agency’s fundraising and marketing coordinator and thrift store manager.
Seckinger will be the agency’s third director, preceded by Penny B. Adams, who is retiring, and Larry L. Huston. Seckinger is Adams' daughter.
Seckinger is a St. Joseph native and a 2019 graduate of the University of Central Missouri, where she earned her master’s degree in criminal justice. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary science with emphasis in journalism and marketing from Missouri Western State University. Seckinger was the original editor of Josephine magazine, a publication of the News-Press & Gazette Company.
“I am looking forward to the next chapter at AFL-CIO Community Services,” Seckinger said. “Under the tutelage of Penny Adams, I had the opportunity to learn from one the best within the greater St. Joseph nonprofit sector. I am eager to use this knowledge and my prior professional experiences to carry on a tradition of excellence for the agency, its programs and those we help.”
AFL-CIO Community Services has operated in 18 Missouri counties and Doniphan County, Kansas, for 43 years. The Help Me Hotline, an information and referral service, is the agency’s core program. Other programs operate under the organization as well, including Adopt-A-Family Christmas program, Soles for Christ shoe program, Diaper Depot, Emergency Assistance and the Fab-U-Less Finds thrift store. The agency also administers the Lions’ Club eyeglass program, and distributes items from other nonprofit partnerships through it Seasonal Services program.
