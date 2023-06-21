After years of planning and construction, the Salvation Army officially opened a new play space on Wednesday, offering a space for families to come together.
While the playground, called "Hope Corner," sits on the grounds of the Salvation Army’s Booth Center at 618 S. Sixth St., it is unreserved and open for all to use.
Former Salvation Army social services director Allison Lippard said she hopes it will become a gathering place for the community.
"This playground was really built with the vision in mind of families being able to spend quality time together,” Lippard said. “We're hoping that this is a space for them to create new memories and spend somemuch-neededtime together as a family."
The Salvation Army team, United Way representatives and community members gathered to celebrate the playground's grand opening. Lippard, Maj. RonaldKeyand others gave remarks before a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebratory lunch.
Many community members who attended took advantage of the new playground. The space was abuzz withchildren playingand neighbors chatting.
Kijon Jackson, who attended the opening with his children, was happy to see a playground in the neighborhood.
"I think it's nice for these kids to have a good outing somewhere to go, and these kids getbored,and they get full of energy and now they have a playground to come to and let all the energy out,” Jackson said. “I think it will gain a lot of support. It's an eye-opener that there is help."
The community feedback has been overwhelmingly positiveso far, Salvation Army officials said, and they are optimistic about the playground’s impact.
It is part of a larger initiative to bring the neighborhood together and focus on families. The Booth Center offersshelter to families in need 24 hours a day, and this playground is just the most recent development in the mission.
Lippard said that the community has expressed excitement about the playground and this mission overall.
"The neighbors were so excited to see this come tofruition,” Lippard said. “They were supportive and kind and everybody really wants this to be a safe spot for kids to enjoy themselves."
More information about the Booth Center and Hope Cornerisavailable through the Salvation Army website.
