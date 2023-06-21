Salvation Army unveils new playground

The Salvation Army unveiled its new playground, "Hope Corner," on Wednesday, June 21 at 618 S. Sixth St..

 Abigail Oakley | News-Press NOW

After years of planning and construction, the Salvation Army officially opened a new play space on Wednesday, offering a space for families to come together. 

While the playground, called "Hope Corner," sits on the grounds of the Salvation Army’s Booth Center at 618 S. Sixth St., it is unreserved and open for all to use.

Former Salvation Army social services director Allison Lippard said she hopes it will become a gathering place for the community. 

