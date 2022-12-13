The Salvation Army is getting ready to spread holiday cheer to families in need with its annual toy shop on Wednesday and Thursday.
The toy shop, located at 602 Messanie St., allows parents to pick toys and warm clothing their children would like. Shoppers were selected after an interview process where the Salvation Army looked at income and level of need.
Major Laura Key, who plans the toy shop, said the intent is for the event to feel like an actual shopping experience for those who enter.
“When they come into the gymnasium, I will have a volunteer that will be walking around with them and they will have a sheet of paper explaining everything that they will get,” Key said. “So what I have them do is they'll shop the whole room for one child, and then we'll drop that off and then we'll shop for the next child if they have one.”
All of the clothes and toys at the shop are donated by community members who used Angel Trees located around town.
“I do publicly want to say thank you to so many donors,” Key said. “If you've seen Angel Trees out at Walmart and Sam's Club and a few other businesses around town, they have a tag that you will see and it will tell you if it's a boy or girl, what clothes they wear, what items they want for Christmas. And so people just buy things that are on that tag, bring it back. ... So once again, I just want to say thank you so much to all of you out there that have donated and given your time and your money to kids you don't even know. And that means so much to me. And I know it means a lot to the parents.”
The Salvation Army is hoping to clear out all the gifts in hopes of giving kids a merry Christmas. This is the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic that parents will be able to “shop” normally for their kids.
“My one goal is to get people to be able to shop and they're going to be able to do that,” Key said. “I'm happy about that. And from looking around this room and the donations, I believe we're going to have a lot of happy kids.”
While the Salvation Army is no longer accepting donations and volunteers for the toy shop, there are still ways people can help. Call the Salvation Army at 816-232-5824 for more information.
