Toy Shop at Salvation Army

The annual toy shop at the Salvation Army will take place Wednesday and Thursday.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

The Salvation Army is getting ready to spread holiday cheer to families in need with its annual toy shop on Wednesday and Thursday.

The toy shop, located at 602 Messanie St., allows parents to pick toys and warm clothing their children would like. Shoppers were selected after an interview process where the Salvation Army looked at income and level of need.

