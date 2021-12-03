Fewer bells ringing are leading to lower donations in the Salvation Army's kettles this holiday season.
Numbers are lagging about $12,000 behind 2020 at this point, Salvation Army Maj. Ron Key said. He said this is due in part to a shortage of bell ringers.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle drive outside stores with bell ringers asking folks to share goodwill is one of the staples of the holiday season. Julie Wyble is a newcomer to ringing the bell, but she still brought style to her post outside Hy-Vee earlier this week. She said she volunteered because of what the Salvation Army does for the community.
Her daughter stays at the agency's Booth Center, a shelter for families. It has nine apartments and a maximum occupancy of 47 individuals.
“I figured I’d help them, (because) they’re helping my family,” Wyble said. “And everyone (the Salvation Army) helps, I’m here to help them.”
Wyble sways to some Christmas music on her radio while wishing everyone well who comes and goes. It helps her stay warm, along with a thick coat.
Joyce Edelstein also rings the bell during the Red Kettle drive, and she gets paid $10.30 per hour to do so. Edelstein has been a bell ringer for the past 30 years. She’s also a member of the Wicked Sisterz motorcycle riding club, which is known for its charitable efforts. The group has also adopted a few seniors through AFL-CIO’s Adopt-A-Family program.
Edelstein is a reliable bell ringer, and Key said his agency is seeking more individuals like her to help bring in donations.
“Call Leanne here at the office (at 816-232-5824),” Key said. “She'll get what day they want to ring, what time, and at that point, she can say, 'Here's the locations that are available.'”
Bell ringing locations include Hy-Vee, both Walmarts, Price Chopper and Hobby Lobby. Hours vary based on availability at certain locations, but they are between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
For every $1 donation dropped in Salvation Army kettles, 93% of the money stays in the St. Joseph area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.