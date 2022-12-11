Salvation Army gets $25,000 donation (copy)

A shopper donates money to the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

There are just a few weeks left of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, but the level of donations so far is drawing some concern.

The initiative has raised around $145,000 since the start of November, less than half the goal of $358,000.

