The Salvation Army is working to prepare for a busy winter season.
The organization is starting with a coat drive. As of now, any coats, hats and gloves collected over the next few months will be distributed back to people in the St. Joseph community who are in need.
Maj. Ronald Key said the Salvation Army in St. Joseph distributed about 400 coats last year. The year before, it distributed up to 600. This year, he estimates somewhere between those numbers will be given out. However, it can be hard to judge because of yearly changes due to COVID-19.
"It could be people that are living on the street, just families that are struggling to make ends meet," he said. "We don't charge anything; they are free."
Key said the items are for anyone who may need them and for those of any age, so as far as donations, any and all sizes are appreciated. The only request is that the coats be new or lightly worn and not broken.
"It's getting colder, so a lot of people who are less fortunate in our community are starting to think about we need coats," he said. "We have adult coats for men and women, children, babies. So there are ways to get those from us and a couple of ways to donate them."
Donations can be brought to 602 Messanie St. Those needing coats and winter items can go to the same location to receive them.
The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers for its annual red kettle bell ringing campaign. The campaign will begin on Nov. 5, and volunteers will be stationed outside of local stores collecting donations from those passing by.
"We use it for several things -- youth programs here, activities ... some of them may go to the shelter, they may go to our emergency assistance here," Key said. "So it just depends on the need. And as we help people with food, rent, utilities, housing, all those things they need for survival. So it's usually split kind of wherever the greatest need is."
People can sign up for bell ringing at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/stjoseph or by calling the local office at 816-232-5824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.