A special “pet” is bringing benefits to local senior citizens and other isolated individuals.
The robotic pets are part of a study aimed at reducing loneliness in people in those groups who may not be able to care for a live animal. The preliminary results are showing promise, according to David Baker, director of Missouri Assistive Technology.
“Our first look at all the feedback and data is that it actually exceeded our expectations in terms of how well it went over,” Baker said. “And the sort of positive feedback — not only from the individual participants but from some of the agencies (that) have participated — we felt, or actually they very strongly indicated to us, that it was very positive for them.”
About 232 pets were “adopted” and 19 assisted-aging agencies participated in the study that started in April.
“It was a way — in a time where they were kind of stressed out with other things — to have something positive that all their staff were involved,” Baker said. “And it was also a way for them to have better communication with the folks they were serving, because they were kind of doing the same calls over and over again just because of the nature of COVID.”
Marion Whitfield adopted a robotic dog through the agency Aging Best and named it Joy.
“It’s a lot of company,” Whitfield said of the device. “A lot of people come over and look at the dog ... They get a kick out of it when they see it.”
Another participant in the study at Aging Best, Mary Derendinger, adopted a robotic cat and calls it Kitten.
“She’s just like a companion. I mean, anytime you make a noise or something like that, she always meows for you,” Derendinger said.
Derendinger said friends and family often are startled by the robotic pet. Derendinger even takes Kitten with her on outings.
“I went out to the grocery store and asked the person to put the groceries in the back of my car. And when he did, she meowed for him and he jumped,” Derendinger said.
Both Whitfield and Derendinger shared their appreciation for the robotic pets and how they make their homes less lonely.
Baker said nearly all the participants opted to keep their robotic friend and said there could be another study in the future.
“I would feel fairly confident that we’ll do another round of this, somewhere maybe early 2022,” Baker said. “How we’re hoping to do that is we’re going to put together the findings from the research, and then we’ll try to match that up with some potential funding sources to see what we can conjure up that way.”
Baker said he has enjoyed hearing participants’ reactions to the robotic companions and how it has sparked happy memories. He said the study shines a light on a big problem that this demographic has faced for years.
“There’s a lot of lessons that have come out of the pandemic, and I think a lot of us realize that social isolation was a huge issue for seniors and people with disabilities,” he said. “I don’t think we realized how big of an issue it was.”
Baker said it’s critically important for people to remember that social isolation is not going away and to think about the people in their lives dealing with it.
