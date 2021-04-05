A project is aiming to provide senior citizens with the companionship of a pet without the daily stress of caring for one.
Missouri Assistive Technology is partnering with the Missouri No Wrong Door project team to host the first study with robotic pets, either a cat or dog, that are equipped with sensors that will react to motion, touch and sound.
While the study on loneliness and isolation is not new, this particular one focuses on individuals who live alone and is funded through the first relief package under the CARES Act.
“I was part of a group that involved the Area Agencies on Aging and the Institute for Human Development down at UMKC,” David Baker, director of Missouri Assistive Technology, said. “We were trying to find something that was low-tech, low-cost, yet had a fun element to it that we could possibly do some work with seniors and people with disabilities through these robotic pets to help them address social isolation issues.”
Young at Heart Resources is one of many agencies across the state offering the program to its clients.
“We’re excited for the robotic pets. This is something that we have never done in Northwest Missouri,” Michael Stopka, CEO of Young at Heart Resources said. “So we’re looking for 20 clients that are socially isolated that this pet would be a great benefit for them.”
Stopka said the only requirements for participants are understanding that this not a real animal and that they are 18 or older.
“I’m really excited about the data that’s coming out about this project,” Edna Christian, the family caregiver coordinator for Young at Heart, said. “The initial studies across the country show very consistently positive results about what these pets are doing for people in regard to social isolation, clear results about decreases in depression and anxiety and cognitive decline in some cases cognitive capabilities are even improving after interacting with these pets.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, social isolation significantly increased the risk of premature death from all causes. Social isolation also is associated with about a 50% increased risk of dementia, according to an article from the CDC.
The study lasts five weeks and includes pre- and post-questionnaire assessments to gauge the current state clients are in in regards to social isolation.
“We’re hoping to see maybe an increase in people’s sense of well-being over the course of the five weeks,” Baker said. “We’re curious what sort of reaction people have to the pets, whether they enjoy them, how they’ve interacted with them.”
Early feedback in the study appears to be positive as roughly 150 people have signed up to take part.
“There were a number of, in particular, seniors who had already picked out a name for their pet before it even arrived,” Baker said. “And then we’ve probably gotten ... maybe between 15 and 20 pictures so far. People are just excited to have this pet and talking about how they like it.”
After the five weeks are over, participants can opt to keep the pet, which Baker said is the hope. They also can give it to a family member or friend who will benefit from it or give it back for someone else to enjoy.
To apply for the program, people can reach out to a local Area Agency on Aging or Center for Independent Living. Young at Heart Resources, which serves multiple counties in Northwest Missouri including Buchanan, can be reached at 660-726-3800 or 660-240-9400.
