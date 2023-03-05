Employees at Specialty Industries

Specialty Industries employees box cans of cat food Thursday at the business. As an employer that hires many people with disabilities, it's important to understand what jobs go well with workers' skill sets, CEO Byron Myers said.

A new study is shedding light on the kinds of tasks that can help individuals with intellectual disabilities find meaningful and rewarding work.

Including more than seven steps for a given task can lead to diminishing returns for people with intellectual disabilities, according to the study in February's edition of Research in Developmental Disabilities

