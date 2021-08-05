Meadowview, a senior living facility on the east side of St. Joseph, is closing its doors at the end of August, but one resident is doing everything he can to keep it open.
Rex Taylor, a 79-year-old with slicked-back white hair and a matching goatee, spends most of his days at Meadowview sitting out on the front porch reading books, while his lone companion — Amazon’s Alexa — plays music.
Taylor said he has had many lives, and he’ll tell you all about them if you give him the time. He created a business to teach defendants how to represent themselves in court. He talks about his family and friends often, always accompanied with advice and a Bible verse.
He’s been to nearly every state, yet Meadowview has been one of the best places he has lived, he said.
“I'm comfortable here,” Taylor said. “I can come out here and see if I see any leaves on the trees move. You'll notice how peaceful it is today.”
However, Taylor’s days at Meadowview are dwindling. The Ladies Union Benevolent Association, which operates the facility, notified residents and staff in early June that the facility will be closing its doors on Aug. 31.
“The board just came to the realization that it is simply not going to be financially viable,” said Steve Briggs, the lawyer representing LUBA. “There is kind of a time when you just have to make a business judgment decision that we just can't continue this facility because of the financial issues associated with it.”
Meadowview is a small facility with only 13 residents, which leads to tight bonds with the people who take care of them.
“The staff of nine ladies here, they're family,” Taylor said. “They're losing their jobs, they're losing their everyday activities of being together.
“A lot of us residents kind of became family with the staff,” Taylor said.
Since the announcement two months ago, staff members are helping residents find and transition to new facilities in town. A handful have left already, but Taylor has yet to find the right fit.
“Staff are meeting not just with the residents, but with the residents’ families to review options,” Briggs said. “Staff has been providing residents with contact information at other facilities so that they can start the process of interviewing those facilities, determining if they will be a good fit for the resident.”
Taylor is on a different search. He has approached several investors in St. Joseph and Kansas City to buy Meadowview and continue to run it as a senior living facility.
“If hypothetically, I had a million dollars, I would give at least $100,000, maybe half of what I had, to keep this place going, because I empathize with these nine staff,” Taylor said.
Briggs said LUBA already has been approached by a couple of potential buyers, including one who would continue it as a senior living facility, but the organization has decided it won’t go that direction.
“Given all the notices we've given to residents, families and staff, the board is simply not going to go backwards on that decision and say, ‘OK, now we're going to try to sell it to somebody else to keep it operating,'” Briggs said.
When asked what he will do when he doesn’t have a place to stay, Taylor turned to the Bible and said he would trust in God and leave St. Joseph.
“Drive to where I've been hanging out for the last 50 years — Denver, Colorado, or Colorado Springs or Sherman, Texas,” Taylor said. “That's where all my friends are.”
“This place is going to close the 31st,” Taylor said. “I'm the only one that's holding out. I really haven't (accepted it).”
