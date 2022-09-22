AFL-CIO resource specialist Becky Gach takes a call for the agency's Help Me Hotline Thursday afternoon at the AFL-CIO office. Other cities have similar services, but most are run through their respective United Way programs, as opposed to the AFL-CIO, organization Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said.
Rent and utility expenses are an increasing concern in St. Joseph, and local agencies are working together to increase awareness for available resources.
The focus for this week's United Way campaign is "basic needs," and being able to handle rent payments is one of the biggest necessities for many residents.
It's the most common concern when people call the AFL-CIO's Help Me Hotline, AFL-CIO Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said.
"A lot of times when they'll call us looking for things, our referral isn't just to one agency," she said. "Sometimes, it's a multi-agency referral. We'll say, call this place to see if they can help with one bill and call this place to see if they can help with another."
One factor that can help is taking steps to improve financial literacy, said Sonia Campbell, Community Housing Program Manager for Catholic Charities.
"Everybody needs a tidbit, sometimes, on financial literacy," she said. "So, the deal is we have a lot of programing in town. You know, there's different agencies that offer support groups or counseling, or different things in that area and also other barriers, you know, mental health, trauma, informed care, harm reduction ... They can go and do those little workshops and gain that knowledge that they need to be able to succeed, and be successful."
Even when people can pay one bill, it often means they have to make sacrifices on other necessities, Seckinger said.
"What we actually see a lot of is that one month they'll pay their light bill, but they won't pay their gas bill," she said. "And the next month they'll pay their water bill, but they won't pay the sewer bill. And so they're in a constant state of trying to catch up on one utility or the other."
But helping residents isn't just handling expenses.
People struggling with expenses or in danger of eviction often have other contributing factors, Campbell said.
"Part of our clientele, like I said, may have several issues. You know, substance abuse, maybe just got laid off, lost their job," she said. "So maybe, incorporating those more employability skills, getting them to go to workshops, gaining employment, different things like that to help them maybe file for disability, getting over those hurdles that put them in that situation."
And those prospects can become more difficult to juggle as time goes on. factors like inflation often serve to further exacerbate residents' situations, Seckinger said.
"You'll have these folks who have lived off of the same income for years and years, but the cost of living there has been on a constant increase from one year to the next."
