Becky Gach working at her desk

AFL-CIO resource specialist Becky Gach takes a call for the agency's Help Me Hotline Thursday afternoon at the AFL-CIO office. Other cities have similar services, but most are run through their respective United Way programs, as opposed to the AFL-CIO, organization Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Rent and utility expenses are an increasing concern in St. Joseph, and local agencies are working together to increase awareness for available resources.

The focus for this week's United Way campaign is "basic needs," and being able to handle rent payments is one of the biggest necessities for many residents.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.