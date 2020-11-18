Red Kettle Campaign still underway despite effects of COVID

The familiar sound of bell ringing is almost like a sign the holidays are drawing near, but with COVID-19, the Red Kettle Campaign is a little different this year. Instead of a smile welcoming you to your favorite stores, you now see a mask.
Nevertheless, the campaign is still in full effect and The Salvation Army is in need of more volunteers.
“Volunteers have chosen not to volunteer this year, just because of COVID, so it is a challenge,” said Major Ronald Key, pastor administrator at The Salvation Army. “It probably will be a challenge for us to reach our goal this year.”
Key said The Salvation Army requires all volunteers to wear a mask and gloves. They also sterilize the kettles, bells and aprons each morning for the volunteers to use during their shift.
The more bell ringers the Salvation Army has, the more their campaign will become a success and help more people within the community.
All the money raised from the Red Kettle Campaign goes directly to St. Joseph’s community and is used to give back to those in need.
Money supports various programs that provide food, shelter, disaster response, youth and senior programs, among many more things.
“The mission, I know it is going to a good cause so this is not something new, it has been going on for 100 years,” said Dexter Noonan, volunteer and retired Salvation Army employee.
The campaign will run until Dec. 24 every day of the week, excluding Thanksgiving and Sundays.
Bell ringers can be found at more than eight different locations around St. Joseph including places like HyVee, Price Chopper and East Hills Mall.
Those interested in volunteering can call The Salvation Army at 816-232-5824 or go online to registertoring.com.
To donate, checks can be mailed to The Salvation Army at P.O. Box 1417, St. Joseph, MO 64502. If you wish to donate using a credit card, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.