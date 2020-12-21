Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is experiencing a sharp decline in donations this year due to the pandemic.
“There’s a lot more need now (because of COVID-19), people have lost their jobs or may quit their jobs because their kids are doing virtual school,” Major Ronald Key said.
Due to the pandemic causing a rise in contactless shopping options such as curbside pickup, less foot traffic walking past the kettles could contribute to the problem, according to Key.
As Christmas quickly approaches, the campaign has only reached about 50% of their goal of $300,000.
Donations go directly back into the community with programs for emergency assistance, disaster services, youth and senior programs and Christmas assistance.
Despite the goal not being met, Key believes needs will still be fulfilled within the community, but still asks the community to dig a little deeper and help them reach their goal this year.
The Red Kettle Campaign ends Dec. 24, but money will still be accepted until Jan. 1.
Kettles can be found at more than eight locations including HyVee, East Hills Mall and Price Chopper.
Credit card donations can be made by directly calling Salvation Army at 816-232-5824 and checks can be mailed to at P.O. Box 1417 St. Joseph, MO 64502.
If you prefer contactless methods of payment, the Salvation Army offers Google Pay, Apple Pay and you can donate through their website, central.usa.salvationarmy.org/st joseph/ to a virtual kettle.