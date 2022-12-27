Salvation army wraps up Red Kettle campaign
Video play button

The Salvation Army wrapped up its annual Red Kettle campaign this weekend, missing the mark of its projected goal by $7,000, but the organization is still hoping to bring in more funds to make up the difference.

The campaign, which acts as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army and its programs, features bell ringers with red kettle buckets posted outside various shops around town, including Walmart, Hy-Vee, Sam's Club and Price Chopper.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.