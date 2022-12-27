The Salvation Army wrapped up its annual Red Kettle campaign this weekend, missing the mark of its projected goal by $7,000, but the organization is still hoping to bring in more funds to make up the difference.
The campaign, which acts as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army and its programs, features bell ringers with red kettle buckets posted outside various shops around town, including Walmart, Hy-Vee, Sam's Club and Price Chopper.
Salvation Army Major Ronald Key said the deficit may keep the charity from serving as many people throughout the upcoming year.
"What'll happen is we'll either help a similar amount of people with less money, or we'll just have less people we help with the money," he said. "It just depends on the other donations that are still coming in, so it may change. We may still make up that $7,000 difference."
Key said there is still an opportunity for the Salvation Army to make up the deficit.
"Budget was $105,000. I think we are at $98,000, so we fell short of that. So, we do have other funding that's coming in yet, so I can't give a final total on that yet because we do direct solicitation and corporations still send us money, all those things, so that money will be coming in until the end of the year or so," Key said. "So, we might get a little close, but I don't know what that amount is going to be."
For those interested in making donations, there is still time, as Key stated the Salvation Army will continue adding to the kettle drive total throughout the remainder of the week.
Key emphasized that all the money donated to the Red Kettle Campaign stays in St. Joseph.
"All of the kettle money that comes in stays here to help feed people, house people, clothe people, help them with rent and utilities, that's all used for that and then we have other funding that's helps us with our shelter and some other things," he said. "But, all of the money that's put in a bucket stays here locally to help citizens here in St. Joe."
