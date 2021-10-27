Overcoming addiction can be difficult, but one Family Guidance Center employee has been using his own experience to help others for the past 3½ years.
Back then, Eric Stone was battling with drug abuse and homelessness.
Now, the peer support specialist credits hope as one of the biggest factors to his success and cites a lack of hope as to why so many people struggle with recovery.
“There’s the big hope aspect in there,” he said. “I believe that whenever I was using, or when people are using, even if they don’t want to continue in their addiction, they just don’t have any hope.”
It’s a huge asset to have employees who understand the struggles of the people they’re helping, said Jen Osborn, the director of clinical quality improvement for the Family Guidance Center.
Working with peer support specialists can provide the spark needed for someone to take the next step in recovery, she said.
“Whenever they are sharing that experience, it does give them that sense of hope to be able to move forward in that treatment process,” she said. “It’s just a very different approach from what we have traditionally done, and it translates.”
It’s important to provide options to consumers as opposed to making them feel forced into doing something, Stone said.
“They have enough people in their (lives) telling them what they need to do,” he said. “I don’t do that. I don’t get to tell them, ‘Well, this is what you need to be doing.’ I just tell them, ‘Well, this is what worked for me or this is what worked for somebody else in their life, and it might work for you.’”
Stone works with people at various stages in their growth, and the center even has resources to help people find jobs, but the first step is getting consumers to a point of stability, Stone said.
“Some of these people are struggling just to get 24 hours clean,” he said. “So we focus on the small triumphs, and eventually, over a period of time, it’s really cool to see the light come on with some of them, and they make big, big changes in their lives.”
Stone doesn’t know the final path for his growth, but he wants to keep evolving no matter what, he said.
