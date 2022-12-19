Melissa Birdsell working at desk

Melissa Birdsell, executive director for the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center, works at her desk last week. A newly proposed bill would make it easier for vulnerable sexual abuse victims to pursue civil damages, which Birdsell said would be a positive change.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Newly proposed legislation would make it easier for vulnerable victims of sexual abuse to pursue civil lawsuits in Missouri, and experts say it shows a positive trend even if the bill doesn't pass.

Under the legislation, filed by state Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, victims would be able to seek damages any time before they reach 55 years old, as opposed to the previous rule that victims had 10 years after turning 21 to seek a civil suit. The bill applies specifically to victims who are disabled or were children when they were abused.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

