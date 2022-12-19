Melissa Birdsell, executive director for the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center, works at her desk last week. A newly proposed bill would make it easier for vulnerable sexual abuse victims to pursue civil damages, which Birdsell said would be a positive change.
Newly proposed legislation would make it easier for vulnerable victims of sexual abuse to pursue civil lawsuits in Missouri, and experts say it shows a positive trend even if the bill doesn't pass.
Under the legislation, filed by state Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, victims would be able to seek damages any time before they reach 55 years old, as opposed to the previous rule that victims had 10 years after turning 21 to seek a civil suit. The bill applies specifically to victims who are disabled or were children when they were abused.
Even if it ends up failing, the legislation is an important step because victims often aren't ready to take action within that 10-year window, said Executive Director Melissa Birdsell of the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center.
"We can't know the effect that kind of abuse has on a child," she said. "We can't know the hold that a perpetrator has over the child so that they feel like they cannot disclose. Even some kids still feel a hold because, oftentimes, it is a family member."
Reporting abuse can be especially difficult for victims with developmental disabilities. Helping victims with disabilities can be challenging because they often receive care from someone else, and that person sometimes is a hurdle blocking the victim from receiving help, said Leigh Anne Haun, a project coordinator with the Missouri Developmental Disability Council.
"Those are the people that could be purveyors of that abuse," she said. "And they are also very uniquely positioned to be gatekeepers in that person reporting that they've been abused."
The challenge only increases for victims who might be nonverbal or speak American Sign Language because it reduces the odds that they can find someone to effectively communicate with, Haun said.
"That's so different for everyone," she said. "Some people might immediately be able to talk about it to anybody who will listen, but some people may not or some people communicate nonverbally."
As a result, it's difficult to discern accurate statistics for people with disabilities who are sexual abuse victims, Haun said.
A similar change was made to the state standards for criminal cases of sexual abuse involving vulnerable victims. That precedent could have had an effect on the timing of the new proposal, Birdsell said.
"That's probably the reason this came up with regard to civil suits because the situation has already been looked at with regard to criminal statutes," she said. "So, if it's suitable for one, it should be ... suitable for the other, because the reasoning is the same. (With) a lot of people, it will be a hardship on them but they still should have that opportunity if they're ready in their life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.