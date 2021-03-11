After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prom season is back in St. Joseph.
Proms are expected to take place locally in late April and early May, according to Shannon Nolte, director of secondary education for the St. Joseph School District.
"I think this year we're looking forward to offering prom. We are going to ask that students wear masks appropriately and the staff that's there," Nolte said.
Proms will be held at the schools instead of off-site venues. Food and drinks will be individually packaged to help reduce any risks, Nolte said.
"This is a valuable part of the high school experience, we'll do it as safely as possible," Nolte said.
For many, the key to a perfect prom is a great dress. However, the expense can be a barrier for some teens, but one local organization is helping to make dreams a reality for all.
The Junior League of St. Joseph has brought back its Cinderella's Closet, which offers free formal dresses, accessories and shoes. Appointments started this week and will continue to the end of March.
Rachel Kretzer, the chair of Cinderella's Closet for the Junior League, said the process looks different this year in order to follow health and safety regulations.
"We are scheduling four girls to shop the closet at one time, and each girl gets a 30-minute appointment," Kretzer said. "We are asking that all of our local student shoppers wear a mask, and we're limiting to one guest per shopper."
Kretzer said there is a wide variety of dresses and accessories available completely free of charge and they are still taking dress donations. Dresses can be dropped off at Maurices at the East Hills Shopping Center and at AFL-CIO Community Services.
The dates for the remaining giveaway appointments can be found on the Junior League of St. Joseph's Facebook page.