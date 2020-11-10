A local organization is looking to make matches before the year is out.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Joseph has a goal to complete 20 matches of "bigs" with "littles" in 2020. So far, 12 of those have been completed. The agency had to scale back its operation, which pairs a mentor and child together, for about six months due to this year’s pandemic.
Cheyenne Dorrell is the community relations specialist at the local chapter, and she is also a Big Sister to Skie Waters, 10.
During the stay-at-home order, the two spoke through video chats and Waters showed up at Dorrell’s house so they could wave at each other through the window.
“On our match anniversary, Skie came, her mom brought her to my porch, and we waved at each other and we put little presents on the door,” Dorrell said.
“She gave me a painting,” Waters added with a smile.
The process brings together common interests, like how Waters and Dorrell both appreciate theater. Their relationship began a year and a half ago.
This week, Waters helped Dorrell organize her office at Big Brothers Big Sisters. They typically get together on a weekly basis.
“I felt bad for all the littles out there who don’t have a way to communicate with their bigs during the shutdown,” Waters said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters recommends that bigs and littles spend the first meetings getting to know one another. Waters and Dorrell went out for ice cream when getting to know each other.
“And then Skie said she wanted to go try to catch a frog, and I thought, 'I’m gonna like her,'” Dorrell said.
“We almost caught one,” Waters added.
There currently are 67 big and little matches in St. Joseph at this time. Next year, the program’s goal is to have 100 matches.
The local chapter began 11 years ago. This year it had a first individual who went through the program as a little in St. Louis and returned in St. Joseph as a big.
“We match our littles from 7 to 14, but if you’re matched by the time they’re 14, you can stay matched until they graduate high school,” Dorrell said.