Three days ahead of Christmas, the Adopt-A-Family program run by AFL-CIO, reached its goal of getting all those in need adopted.
To accomplish that this early is impressive. Add in the fact the organization has had one or two staff members at a time sick with COVID-19 between November and December, and it makes the feat even greater.
AFL-CIO made a number of changes to the program this year to keep families safe, much of it consisting of limiting the amount of time people spent at its facility. The staff and volunteers have had to learn new jobs and be flexible in working additional hours.
Executive Director Penny Adams has worked 14- to 15-hour days, on average, since the middle of November. Luckily she has been one of the lone members of the staff to not contract the virus.
“We started the process of the gift room and calling people in much earlier than we normally would because we didn’t know what would happen,” Adams said. “It's paid off because here we are, what, three days out from Christmas and we can say all the families have been adopted.”
Adams thanked the community for stepping up, especially the new adopters.
“It’s a bright spot in this not-so-great year of 2020,” Adams said.
In all, 748 families have been adopted this year. That’s a little lower from last year when 794 were adopted by Christmas Eve, and of course much less than 1993 when 1,192 families applied to be adopted.
The Adopt-A-Family program through AFL-CIO began in the mid 1970s.
AFL-CIO still will be coordinating the distribution of gifts between now and Christmas. If families are not directly delivering gifts, staff and volunteers at AFL-CIO will be dropping off gifts to adoptees.
Adams said staff and volunteers want to get presents to their end destination as soon as possible to take away the anxiety families might feel without gifts under the Christmas tree.