With the cost of seemingly everything on the rise, people in St. Joseph may find they are eligible for a reduction they may not know about in one bill.
Some customers with Missouri American Water qualify for a reduced rate on their bills. Christie Barnhart, external affairs and large accounts manager for Missouri American, the reduced water rate was implemented in this area in 2015, and it's something people may not know exists.
“Our program is a specific program to Northwest Missouri that reduces that fixed rate on their water bill,” Barnhart said. “It is applied to their water bill through Missouri American Water after we are contacted by the CAP (Community Action Partnership).”
To receive the reduced water rate, customers must be a part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), or the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which Barnhart said many people in St. Joseph are eligible for.
Although those programs are funded federally, the reduced-rate program is something Missouri American Water does on its own. Anyone who is a part of either program is automatically eligible for the rate.
“When we were looking at what we could do for discounting water rates in Northwest Missouri, we were looking at, criteria wise, what would be a really good fit and what would be something where we see a lot of synergies with the customers,” Barnhart said.
Water bills are made up of two rates: usage, which varies from month to month, and fixed or customer charge, which stays consistent every month. The reduced-rate program eliminates 80% of the fixed rate on a customer's bill.
Currently, the fixed rate in St. Joseph is $9 a month. Under the reduced water rate program, households would save $7.20 a month.
Amanda Recob, compliance manager with Community Action Partnership, said the majority of the people in St. Joseph who are eligible for the rate reduction are not signed up for it.
“We serve thousands of LIHEAP customers a year, so when you're looking at the perspective of things, 99% of people are not. So, we want to change that,” Recob said.
Those already receiving help through LIHEAP or LIHWAP can call or email Community Action Partnership to be added to the list to receive the reduced rate.
To find out if you are eligible to apply for LIHEAP, and the reduced water rate program, visit benefits.gov or call Community Action Partnership at 816-233-8281.
The average water bill in the United States has jumped 3.6% this year, making it the eighth consecutive year of increases, according to a recent study from Bluefield Research.
