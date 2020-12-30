The Cameron Veterans Home has a new program that aims to get residents time with loved ones they haven't been able to see during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northwest Missouri facility is one of seven veteran's homes in the state and was one of the first to implement the Essential Caregiver Program. Officials with the Missouri Veterans Commission said the goal of the program is to bring veterans closer to their loved ones for a two-hour visit.
The process has some hoops to jump through to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. Cameron Veterans Home Administrator David Hibler reviews applications, then a social worker schedules the visit. On the day of the visit, guests have to pass a rapid COVID-19 test.
“They go through 30 minutes of proper training for donning and doffing, putting on your PPE – the gowns, gloves, mask, handwash training,” Hibler said. “That's kind of what it is in a nutshell. They get a two-hour unmonitored visit.”
The challenge for care facilities during the pandemic has been compounded by the need to brainstorm new contact methods for families to see their loved ones. The Cameron Veterans Home implemented the Essential Caregiver Program about three weeks ago, as the home has largely remained closed to the public since March.
“We had wives saying this is the best Christmas present they could ever have,” Hibler said.
The home in Cameron has allowed "window visits" and even hosted three parking lot parades where veterans were able to talk to loved ones in their cars from the front driveway.
Winter obviously presents challenges to hosting parades and window visits, so the new program aims to offer relief from the stress of being cut off from families.
“It's bringing cheer and also we’ve had outreach from the community. I mean, they sent Christmas cards galore to the facility,” Hibler said. “Every veteran got four Christmas cards apiece just from people in the community and churches, so that lifts their spirits.”
That included gifts from different VFW chapters, Daughters of the American Revolution and other organizations.
The Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League also provided families of veterans with framed red, white and blue Christmas wreaths that had a picture of their veteran and a card.