RT Turner with Evergy, Andrew Foster with Second Harvest Community Food Bank, Dustin Hassler with the National Association of Letter Carriers and Corey Ripper with Second Harvest talk at the Stamp Out Hunger kickoff Thursday afternoon at Hy-Vee in St. Joseph.
Second Harvest Community Food Bank is restarting a 30-year-old food drive that partners with the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Yellow bags have arrived at many homes and can be filled with non-perishable food donations that will be picked up by postal workers this Saturday, May 14, and given to Second Harvest.
In total, 60,000 plastic sacks went out across Northwest Missouri, and about 250 postal workers will be tasked with picking up the bags Saturday, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers President Dustin Hassler.
"We have delivered approximately 35,000 sacks to the residents of St. Joseph," Hassler said.
Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day food drive in the United States, and this weekend marks its return after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year pause.
A kickoff event for the food drive was held Thursday afternoon at Hy-Vee in St. Joseph, and Second Harvest Communications Coordinator Mackenzie Osborn spoke about its importance.
“It’s really important that people participate ... this weekend so that you can help all of your neighbors in need,” Osborn said. “A lot of different people use the food bank. About one out of every eight people in the U.S. are hungry and it ranges everywhere from children to seniors.”
The importance of food banks was well known before the pandemic began, but their necessity has only grown.
Second Harvest has doubled down during the pandemic, offering 40 mobile pantries per month and expanding its Campus Cupboard program to additional schools.
For Stamp Out Hunger, Second Harvest is looking for participation outside of St. Joseph as well.
“We go all the way up to Rock Port and Tarkio, to Leavenworth, to Princeton,” Osborn said. “We’re kind of all over the place.”
This is the 30th anniversary of the local version of the food drive, which is being sponsored by Evergy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.