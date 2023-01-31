Family Guidance Center CEO Kristina Hannon discusses an article about increasing porn use among children. Hannon said that kids often stumble upon the content while online and aren't equipped to handle it, so parents must address the issue.
A recent study reports that more than half of children have watched porn by the time they're teenagers, which local experts say can have concerning and even traumatic effects.
By the time children reach age 13, about 54% have watched porn, and 41% of responders did so during the school day, according to a 2023 report from the nonprofit media site Common Sense.
The topic has been considered a taboo subject, but that means children are left to their own devices as online access continues to get easier, Family Guidance Center CEO Kristina Hannon said.
"Parents are uncomfortable talking about it, and that's one of the biggest mistakes that parents can make," she said. "And when you look at, over a very short time period what our youth are exposed to has changed significantly."
There have been an increasing number of studies about the number of children watching porn online, and it now is more about "when," not "if," according to a 2022 article by addiction counselor Amanda Giordano.
For people, especially children, who have been through sexual trauma of their own, being exposed to porn often reintroduces those painful memories, said Melissa Birdsell, executive director of the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center.
"For a child who's experienced those things and then to have to witness them happening on screen ... that can absolutely trigger responses," she said. "There's no one around to help them deal with that in that moment, and so they're having to do that on their own."
First experiences with porn often pop up when children are online, rather than being sought out, and many kids don't know how to handle the situation, Hannon said.
The accessibility makes it important for parents to be proactive and limit what can be viewed on Internet devices, she said. But that's also why the conversation aspect is key, so children understand the reasoning behind the censorship, Hannon said.
"Parents need to realize it is not incumbent upon the purveyors of online pornography to screen what your child sees," she said. "It's incumbent upon the parent to screen out what your child sees."
