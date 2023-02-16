Tip a Cop 2023

Sgt. Matt Kneib with the St. Joseph Police Department gives details about the Annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser, which is returning after COVID-19. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Officers with the St. Joseph Police Department will be busy cleaning tables and helping customers on Friday at Bandana's BBQ to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Patrons will have the opportunity to show their appreciation by leaving a tip for the officers, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated.

2023 Tip A Cop Fundraiser

St. Joseph's Annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser will be returning since the pandemic on Friday, February 17. 

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

