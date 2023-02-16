Officers with the St. Joseph Police Department will be busy cleaning tables and helping customers on Friday at Bandana's BBQ to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Patrons will have the opportunity to show their appreciation by leaving a tip for the officers, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated.
“Anyone who is familiar with Special Olympics knows that the organization and law enforcement have partnered on many events starting with the Torch Run,” said Sgt. Matt Kneib. “It means a lot for us to be involved with a program that creates equal opportunities for everyone the way they do.”
Kneib said the funds raised at the Tip-A-Cop event will be combined with proceeds from the department's 17th Annual St. Joseph Polar Plunge on Saturday, which will also be going toward Special Olympics.
“Tip-A-Cop has been done in the past for Special Olympics, but this year we’re kind of gearing it towards our Polar Plunge to help spread awareness about our local athletes,” Kneib said. “Currently, around $19,000 have been raised towards the Polar Plunge and this year's goal is around $28,000, so we’re slowly getting there, but we hope the funds from Friday will be just a little extra push towards our goal.”
Kneib said the fundraiser not only raises money for a good cause, but it’s a way for law enforcement to positively interact with the community.
“We’re there to help out our servers, but there will be plenty of interaction with our community,” he said. “If anyone wants to bring their kids or just themselves, we’re going to have our armored vehicle on display so we hope to see people come out and have a look inside of it.”
Tip-A-Cop will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, and the 17th Annual St. Joseph Polar Plunge will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Contrary.
“We hope to see everyone at both of these events,” Kneib said. “I think families will really enjoy the Polar Plunge. “This year’s theme is disco era and the St. Joe PD team will be doing our theme of ‘Sweating to the Coldies’ where we’re all dressed up in workout-style outfits. It’ll be a great way to show people we’re human as well and we enjoy doing fun things with the community.
