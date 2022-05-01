The St. Joseph community has its share of homelessness, and Pivotal Point Transitional Housing is hoping to get ahead of the issue by helping vulnerable youth.
“Who doesn’t want to make a difference in a youth life?” said Melissa Frakes, executive director of Pivotal Point. “Because that really is the answer to the issue of the cycle of poverty and homelessness and drug addiction.”
Pivotal Point Transitional Housing helps families and individuals overcome homelessness by offering free housing while participants learn to be self-sufficient and receive the support they need to get on their feet. Now, the program is looking to do the same for youth ages 17 to 20.
The agency’s goal is to raise $4 million to build and open a youth transitional housing facility at 4820 Gene Field Road. It is a two-tiered project: The first $2 million will build one building that will house 12 youth. Another $2 million would build a second housing unit in the future.
The program will be similar to Pivotal Point’s current adult housing initiative as residents will be required to work while receiving life-skill training including budget counseling, legal assistance and medical care. However, Program Director Lisa Robinson said the youth program will have a larger emphasis on education.
“There will be a lot of similarities, but one main focus will be definitely finishing either their high school diploma or getting their GED HiSET. It’s very important to have that foundation to build on for their future career,” Robinson said. “Then we look into a trade or a type of career path that they’re interested in.”
Pivotal Point housed its first youth five years ago and began piloting a youth program when leaders realized the immense need. There have been 27 youth going through Pivotal Point’s pilot youth program in the last three years, all living at the current adult housing unit. With no advertising, Frakes said the agency has received more than 100 youth applicants.
The adult program lasts 90 days, but the youth program will be a 12- to 24-month process. Frakes said the youth have more tasks to accomplish before they can live on their own.
“Almost zero of them have either a permit or a license,” Frakes said. “So, we’ve been teaching teenagers to drive and then help them because, really, if we (can) work out the transportation piece for them fairly quickly — which is getting their permit, their license, getting the time in that they need to do those things — then the faster they’re going to be able to achieve some of their other goals.”
One youth who came into the pilot program said her situation before Pivotal Point was not stable. Anika, who asked that her last name not be used due to privacy concerns, came into the program at 17. She was living on her own with a roommate, had dropped out of school, had no transportation and was working at a fast-food restaurant.
She went to Pivotal Point to learn how to drive and get her education. She said she’s never had as much structure in her life as she has had in the program.
“The process of being at Pivotal, it’s very structured,” Anika said. “So being a youth and being in finally a structured environment was a little hard for me to adapt to. But being here and being here for about a year now, it’s probably been the best thing that’s happened in my life.”
Now, Anika has her GED, a driver’s license, a car, a new job, money saved up and is recently engaged.
“I feel like it’s just so much that I can’t even keep track of it sometimes,” Anika said. “I’ve been blessed with so much, and it’s just super overwhelming ... I’m in a very good place right now. Best place I’ve been my whole life.”
It’s stories like Anika’s that Frakes said show the importance of offering youth transitional housing in St. Joseph.
“These are not troubled youth. These are young people that just want, I would say, a second chance, except it’s really a first chance,” Frakes said. “They just want to be part of this community and they want to be functioning in the community.”
Frakes said the plans for youth transitional housing have been in the making for years. The hope is to break ground this year and have the building complete by the middle of 2023. The building is being constructed on donated land, and Pivotal Point is relying on the community for most of the funding. Frakes hopes to be able to build debt-free.
Robinson said the $2 million housing unit will be dorm-style, with four apartments that have three bedrooms each, as well as a kitchen and a commons area for life skills meetings. There also will be a live-in Pivotal Point employee.
Anika said she is ecstatic about the new project and the chance to break the cycle of depression and poverty.
“That should be the main focus in our communities is taking care of youth, because the youth is our future,” Anika said.
To donate to Pivotal Point’s youth transitional housing program or to apply for housing, go to pivotalpointstjoseph.org.
