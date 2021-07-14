The Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease has moved to a new, bigger location at the East Hills Mall, and lucky for them it's just across the hall.
They held an open house for community members Wednesday afternoon to see their new set up, which of course still includes boxing bags.
The operation began humbly with fewer than five students just two and a half years ago, but on Wednesday there were 25 individuals hitting the bags – including Joy Gordon.
She owned her own salon in Oregon, Missouri, for 50 years and is proud to mention the fact that she has raised three boys and a girl.
“I was so sick when I got up this morning, and I'm thinking – I'm not going to go boxing,” Gordon said. “I got here, saw all these people, and it just went away.”
Parkinson’s Disease affects the central nervous system and overtime it will take away an individual’s movement.
Individuals like Gordon face a journey of combating the disease, which is why boxing class makes sense to Stephanie Stewart.
She's been a nurse for over 25 years, and she’s also the executive director of the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease.
“Exercise is going to help them with their movement. It's going to help them with their cognition,” Stewart said. “And it's not just exercise, you're part of a family.”
The services they offer are free to individuals with Parkinson’s Disease.
However, Freudenthal does rely on volunteers to ensure the program continues to grow.
"I would just challenge anybody out there, if you’re not volunteering and helping somebody for no reason whatsoever, you should be,” Stewart said. “Because that’s what we’re called to do, help others in their time of need.”
Coach Tara Patterson was in charge of the room of boxers during class between 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Gordon said she pushes her but is also fair.
The gym’s new location comes with a new memorial for individuals from the class that have died.
A pair of enlarged, illuminated boxing gloves have been hung on the wall behind where Patterson leads the class. Underneath it will have symbols for the "warriors" lost. That number currently stands at four.
“When they move on from this life to heaven, they have fought their last battle, so this wall is going to honor them,” Patterson said. “I have a story about every single one of them, and I can’t wait to be able to share that with others.”
