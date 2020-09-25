Kids are dealing with constant changes between school and COVID-19 precautions. That’s why the staff and volunteers at Big Brothers Big Sisters in St. Joseph are doing what they can to keep that program as seamless as possible.
Cheyenne Dorrell, community relations specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters, is a big sister in the program herself. She said they’ve been able to use things like technology and old-fashioned communication to keep making fun memories despite the pandemic.
“We have a lot of bigs out there learning all these new age-appropriate apps for them and their littles, a lot of video chats happening, we have some bigs writing letters and things like that,” Dorrell said. “My little and I spent our one-year match anniversary with her on my porch and us waving at each other. Which you know isn’t what we pictured it being, but it’s something that we’ll always remember.”
Adults being able to hang out with their little brothers and sisters was put on hold for a while, but now they are starting to meet up again by being careful and following community guidelines.
“For a long time we did say please don’t hang out with each other. Now we’ve lifted that a little bit and it’s up to the parent and the big and the child what they’re comfortable with as long as it’s within what’s safe within the community. We’ve had a lot of kids going on picnics and going on walks and things like that,” Dorrell said.
There are fun gatherings participants are missing at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Right now events and parties are on hold until COVID-19 concerns are gone.
“The thing that we are really missing doing are match activities. And we would have match activities where our bigs and littles would be able to come and do things as a group, which is really fun,” Dorrell said. “We feed them and just have a fun time. It’s a party and we do miss that a lot. We usually have a big Christmas party. That’s probably not going to be able to happen, but we’re going to figure out other ways to make the kids feel special and make sure they know we love them and care about them.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters recently began matching kids with adult mentors again. There currently is a list of 35 littles waiting for volunteers to sign up. Dorrell said most of those in need are matches for a big brother or a couple.
“We have 22 little brothers that have been waiting for a while and when you add that six months on there, that’s another six months adding onto their wait,” Dorrell said.
The organization still needs big sisters to continue signing up also. It’s one small way that Dorrell said can make a huge difference for a child.
“If you’re thinking about wanting to give back, that’s something that a lot of people have been feeling like what can I do. This is something that you can do. It’s a small gesture and it makes such a huge impact on a child,” Dorrell said.
Becoming a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters requires two to four hours a week. You can sign up or learn more on their website, bbbsstjoe.org/.