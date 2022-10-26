The Salvation Army is beginning its recruitment for bell ringers ahead of the holiday season to raise money for those in need around the St. Joseph area.
The bell ringers can be seen around town beginning Nov. 11, and through Christmas Eve, at locations including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Hobby Lobby, Green Hills and East Hills Shopping Center. Major Ronald Key of the St. Joseph Salvation Army said the bell ringers fill a big responsibility in town, with those less fortunate being able to rely on the Salvation Army to help provide them "the basic necessities of life."
“You’ll see the iconic Christmas kettles out, so there's opportunities for those in the community as they walk by to help the people in the community that may be struggling a little bit,” Key said. “One hundred percent of that money that comes in our kettle stays here in St. Joseph. That helps us throughout the year to help people with food, utilities, shelter, clothing, whatever that may look like.”
Two groups will be helping in the Salvation Army’s mission around of St. Joseph — regular volunteers and paid seasonal bell ringers. Volunteers range from people who have donated their time to the cause for years to those who have a little bit of time to give and spend it ringing. A paid bell ringer can be seen every day in varying locations.
“We have a lot of people who have been volunteers for years, that have done it some in second and third generations, and we have new ones that come along,” Key said. “Could be a school group and that may be their first time, could be an older person could be a younger person. Somebody just might say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a couple hours to help you, where can I go ring bells?’”
A paid seasonal ringer can work anywhere from six to eight hours a day.
Especially as the holidays approach, Key emphasized that any bit of time or money that people can donate is critical in helping to serve those in need. Members of the community ring bells every day except Thanksgiving and Sundays over a month and a half.
So far this season there are eight seasonal bell ringers registered to work and 20 groups or individuals signed up as volunteers with more to join as the bells go out later next month.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up to ring online at any of the locations in St. Joseph, call the Salvation Army office at 816-279-2101 or sign up in person at their office located at 602 Messanie St. The seasonal bell ringers are paid $11.15 an hour.
