The Salvation Army is beginning its recruitment for bell ringers ahead of the holiday season to raise money for those in need around the St. Joseph area.  

The bell ringers can be seen around town beginning Nov. 11, and through Christmas Eve, at locations including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Hobby Lobby, Green Hills and East Hills Shopping Center. Major Ronald Key of the St. Joseph Salvation Army said the bell ringers fill a big responsibility in town, with those less fortunate being able to rely on the Salvation Army to help provide them "the basic necessities of life." 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.