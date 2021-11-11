Buchanan County has had 18 deaths from overdoses through August. While those numbers have plummeted over the last couple months, there is concern they will spike again.
There are five deaths from October that have the possibility of being overdoses, according to the Buchanan County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Part of the issue for people suffering from addiction is being aware of the resources available, said Hayley Thompson, a licensed practical nurse with The Center, A Samaritan Center.
Addictions and overdoses don’t just affect the user; they also have a strong impact on those around a user, she said.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand,” she said. “An addiction, it just reaches out to everybody in the family. It has this ripple effect, and it touches everyone in the whole entire family, and really anyone that they held any kind of relationships with.”
Even if people start making steps toward recovery, it can become hard to maintain when they get overwhelmed, said Angela Armstrong, founding member of God’s Peer Support group.
“These things are gradual, but if they have a spark of hope, then they might make a decision to make a change in their life,” she said. “When they’re feeling so down and out and hopeless, ‘This is the way life is,’ it doesn’t have to be like that. It starts with hope.”
It also helps for family members to join support groups, Anderson said.
“The dynamics in the family workshop change because different people come different times,” she said. “But you can find your comfort there because everybody there has been touched by the disease. “
Coping with addiction is especially difficult because it increases reliance on drugs and changes how the brain functions, Anderson said, which she likens to other diseases like diabetes.
