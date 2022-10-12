Kim Mitchell, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Maryville, celebrates rapelling down eight stories at the Hillyards Building on Saturday morning. Participants raised at least $1,000 for the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center to take part in the Over the Edge event.
Melissa Birdsell, Executive Director of Voices of Courage, spoke about how important the funds raised through the Over the Edge event are for continuing to be able to provide vital services needed by the community.
Kim Mitchell, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Maryville, celebrates rapelling down eight stories at the Hillyards Building on Saturday morning. Participants raised at least $1,000 for the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center to take part in the Over the Edge event.
Melissa Birdsell, Executive Director of Voices of Courage, spoke about how important the funds raised through the Over the Edge event are for continuing to be able to provide vital services needed by the community.
If you see people hanging off the side of a Downtown building this Saturday, don't be alarmed. They're raising awareness and funding for a good cause.
The Voices of CourageChild Advocacy Center in St. Joseph, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about child abuse and trauma, is holding its "Over the Edge" fundraiser.
The eventhas people who have raised money for the organizationrepeloff the side of the 14-storyCorbyPlacebuilding.The fundraiser offsetsthecosts of the organization so it does not have to charge familiesin need.
Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage, said the event alignswell with theorganization’smission and helps make sure they continue to be able to serve the community’s youth for years to come.
“We’re asking people to be brave and do something that is really kind of scary for them, which is what we do with kids every day,” Birdsell said. “We ask kids to come in, tell us their story of abuseor whatevertraumathey’ve been through and we’re asking them to do that on the regular.We want to make sure that when we bring something to town likethisthatis a big eventthat italignswith our mission and this really does verywell.“
This is the first year the event has had more than 40 participants, with 52people signed up to climb down the building so far.Those who want to take part must raise $1,000to support the mission. The money raisedprovides forforensic interviews and therapy sessions, among other things.
“We don’t charge families for our services, so all of the mental health treatment that we provide is free of charge to those families,” Birdsell said. “We need to be able to continue to function and provide these services to these families.The number of children we see is, you know, hundreds of children a year.”
It takes about an hour to prepare for someone to go up to the top of the building, train individuals and get the harnesses set. Birdsell, who organizesthe event has participated.
“For me, it was difficult because I do have a significant fear of heights, an unreasonable fear of heights,” Birdsell said. “If you have decided you want to go, you're excited to do it. Some people have some hesitation but they realize that this is something they really want to try or they want to face their fear of heights. Andsoit's just an opportunity to either have a really good time or really face your fear.”
This is the fifth time the event will take place in town, but just the second time at the Corby building, as it previously was held at the Hillyard building.Therewill be food trucks and free bounce houses from 11 a.m. until the end of the event sometime between 3 and 4 p.m. Saturday at 422 Felix St.
Voices of Courage offers several services to the community, as well as working with local agencies such aslaw enforcement and children’s divisions across nine countiestoprovide support when and where itis needed.The organization works directly with families and children after trauma to provide mental health treatment as well as advocacy for those involved, ensuring they have steps to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.