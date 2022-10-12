If you see people hanging off the side of a Downtown building this Saturday, don't be alarmed. They're raising awareness and funding for a good cause.

The Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center in St. Joseph, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about child abuse and trauma, is holding its "Over the Edge" fundraiser. 

The event has people who have raised money for the organization repel off the side of the 14-story Corby Place building. The fundraiser offsets the costs of the organization so it does not have to charge families in need. 

Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage, said the event aligns well with the organization’s mission and helps make sure they continue to be able to serve the community’s youth for years to come.  

“We’re asking people to be brave and do something that is really kind of scary for them, which is what we do with kids every day,” Birdsell said. “We ask kids to come in, tell us their story of abuse or whatever trauma they’ve been through and we’re asking them to do that on the regular. We want to make sure that when we bring something to town like this that is a big event that it aligns with our mission and this really does very well.“ 

