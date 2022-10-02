Support for young people outside of the classroom is just as important as time spent inside of it, and meeting those needs is the aim of several programs throughout St. Joseph.
Several United Way partner agencies offer services for youth through various after-school programs.
The YWCA offers an after-school youth program called the Growing Resilient Independent Teens (GRIT) Center. The center is a drop-in program for kids ages 12 to 19 that runs weekly from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We help them with homework, we help them study for their test and help them with different things that they have going on,” Consuelo Davis, the GRIT Center manager, said. “If they want to talk about their emotional well-being or social well-being, this is a great place for them to feel safe and to be themselves. They love coming here.”
The GRIT Center offers different workshops during the week from Tuesday through Thursday.
“We had the Pony Express Experience this week and the kids loved it,” Davis said. “We are going to have the health department to talk about germs and we have someone to talk about small companion animals this week as well.”
Davis said they also do activities to help the community.
“We sometimes help the United Way,” Davis said. “The kids went there and helped them sort out school supplies. It’s amazing to see them at work and it’s a great way for them to give back. I think that teenagers sometimes are so used to receiving a lot of things and it’s a great lesson for them to give their time and talent.”
Rachel Kretzer, family resources director for the GRIT Center, emphasized that they are more than an after-school program.
“Our main focus is to make sure that every teenager who walks through our doors has their unmet needs met and the resources that they need to be successful in school, to make friends and to know how to handle social situations,” Kretzer said.
On top of the support the GRIT Center provides, an after-school snack and a free meal are offered every evening Monday through Friday.
“We’re able to offer that hot meal and not just send them home,” Kretzer said. “They eat dinner with their family sometimes or they get two meals but sometimes that’s the only meal that they’re getting until the next day when they go to school. So, it has really been impactful for us to see our teens come in and just flourish in this environment.”
While the GRIT Center is open five days a week, there is no commitment required.
“The number of teens that we serve varies anywhere from 10 to 20 based on their availability but we have a consistent group of about 30 to 40 teens that come in and out on a regular basis,” Kretzer said. “That’s the great thing about being a drop-in resource center, you’re not committing to a certain number of days but you can still utilize all of our resources and take advantage of the services we offer.”
InterServ in St. Joseph is another organization that offers youth support.
“We have a very active after-school program now that’s based on the 21st-century model that provides for a lot of learning opportunities and a lot of fun and recreation opportunities,” Randy Sharp, director of operations for InterServ, said. “We have about 40 kids a day that come mostly from South Side schools at this point, and they participate in all kinds of activities. We do some learning, we do some STEM things and we also have recreation and they can get involved in our weightlifting team.”
The youth program through InterServ is open every day after school until 6 p.m. and also includes an afternoon snack and evening meal.
Sharp highlighted the impact these programs have on the youth.
“Over the years, we’ve seen so many of our kids come back and thank us for helping them during that time of their upbringing,” Sharp said. We see lots of kids who come through who have a tough home life and not a lot of direction. Some of our biggest successes were kids that came here and latched on to the weightlifting program and really changed the direction of their life and we have a lot of kids who change the direction of their life that didn’t become Olympic athletes. Through the interactions with our program, they changed the direction of where they were going and what their life was going to be like.”
InterServ always is looking for volunteers to come to share their knowledge and interests with the kids.
“They can do it once or over the course of several visits,” Sharp said. “They can do cooking or science or talk about travel or share with them a hobby, share with them about pets, all kinds of things that the kids could learn about. You don’t have to be any kind of certified teacher to do it, just somebody that wants to spend some time with our kids and share.”
