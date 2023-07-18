Local police offers participate in camp for children
Video play button

An annual youth camp is giving local officers and kids a chance to connect this week with games and learning.

Cops Care Youth Camp, which takes place at the St. Joseph REC center, is geared toward kids ages 9 to 12, allowing them to spend the week with local school resource officers outside of their uniform.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.