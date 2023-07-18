An annual youth camp is giving local officers and kids a chance to connect this week with games and learning.
Cops Care Youth Camp, which takes place at the St. Joseph REC center, is geared toward kids ages 9 to 12, allowing them to spend the week with local school resource officers outside of their uniform.
Kids will have the opportunity to participate in recreational activities with the SROs all week long, as well as learn about the field of police work.
“This five-day camp is something we look forward to each year,” said Matt Biggs, a school resource officer. “We had our mental health liaisons come in and talk to the kids about bullying and coping skills and just mental health in general. We have more guest speakers coming as the week moves forward so, there’s a lot to look forward to this week.”
Children will hear from the St. Joseph Police Department’s firearms instructor to learn about gun safety. Kids will also get a special visit from the K-9 instructor and dog.
Law enforcement officers said events like this are important for the community to teach children that officers aren’t people to fear.
“Too often or not when young folk are dealing with police, it’s in bad times,” Biggs said. “It could be something such as they’re in a domestic situation, they’ve been in a car wreck, or one of them has come up missing. So, it’s also important that they get to play games with us and build that rapport and mentorship.”
Brooklyn Biggs has been attending the camp for three years and said she enjoys being able to do activities with her siblings who also attend the camp each year.
“My favorite activity is playing dodgeball and eating lunch,” she said. “Being able to spend time with my dad (Officer Matt Biggs) and siblings is fun, and I want to attend cops camp every year.”
Matt Biggs said he hopes after camp is completed, kids will be comfortable talking to officers even when they see them in their uniforms.
“We’re humans, too,” he said. “Even when we’re in uniform, we hope they can walk up to us and shake our hands and tell us what’s going on in their day even if it’s something bad. We want our kids to feel safe.”
