Meleah Lankford grew up around cars, which is why it was an easy decision to celebrate Father’s Day at nursing homes around town with a car show parade Friday.
Lankford considers herself a “car girl” thanks to the gear heads in her family. One of them — her step dad Larry Ewing — led the parade to the five nursing homes in his light blue 1937 Nash with Lankford in the passenger seat.
“I grew up a car girl, so the first thing that came to my mind was these fellows are going to love some cars,” Lankford said.
The parade reminded residents at the nursing homes of their old passion for cars, which they may have inherited from father figures like Lankford did.
“I'm thinking that they're going to look out the window and they're going to be like, ‘Hey, that's what I grew up in right there,’ or, ‘Hey, I remember that from high school,’” Ewing said.
The parade also brought a change of pace and something new to the residents. At Carriage Square Health, many people sat outside the building eating popsicles watching the cars roll by.
“I think it triggered a lot of memories,” said Stephanie Sample, the activity director at Carriage Square Health. “Just to be able to get out there, have fun, eat popsicles and get out of the building.”
“Memories of when they were younger and able to drive still and what their first cars were,” Sample said.
Memories weren’t only being remembered but made. Dominic Davis drove by nursing homes in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS with his young daughter Rumor. While nursing home residents reminisced about their parents' passion for cars, Dominic was passing his to Rumor.
“This is what I do for a job also,” Dominic said. “I’m a mechanic, so it is something that’s in my blood. I can't get away from it.” And neither can Rumor. “Oh, she’s hooked already.”
