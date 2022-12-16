Nurse who experienced housing insecurity starts program to break the cycle

A St. Joseph licensed practical nurse was recognized by Mosaic Life Care on Friday with the Servant's Heart Award, choosing a local food bank as his charity of choice to receive the $500 donation. 

Mosaic Life Care recognized Cameron Broyles for his service in starting the “Give Backpack” program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.