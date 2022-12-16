Nurse who experienced housing insecurity starts program to break the cycle

Mosaic Life Care's Chassie Culver holds a $500 check with Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore, left, Cameron Broyles, right, and Second Harvest Community Food Bank Chief Development Officer Michelle Fagerstone. Mosaic is donating the check to Second Harvest on behalf of Broyles for his service in starting a program that gives patients in need a backpack upon discharge with essential items and toiletries.
Mosaic Life Care's Chassie Culver holds a $500 check with Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore, left, Cameron Broyles, right, and Second Harvest Community Food Bank Chief Development Officer Michelle Fagerstone. Mosaic is donating the check to Second Harvest on behalf of Broyles for his service in starting a program that gives patients in need a backpack upon discharge with essential items and toiletries.
Mosaic Life Care donated $500 on behalf of Cameron Broyles, a nurse at the hospital who won the Servant's Heart Award on Friday.
A St. Joseph licensed practical nurse was recognized by Mosaic Life Care on Friday with the Servant's Heart Award, choosing a local food bank as his charity of choice to receive the $500 donation.
Mosaic Life Care recognized Cameron Broyles for his service in starting the “Give Backpack” program.
Growing up, Broyles experienced food and housing insecurities, which is what inspired him to start the program. He wanted to do something to break the cycle.
“When I saw there was a need for people that needed things outside our doors, I felt comfortable to take that idea,” Broyles said.
Patients who are in need now are discharged from Mosaic Life Care with a backpack full of essential items, including toiletries, shampoo, a comb, snacks, a hat, a blanket and other items, along with resources for further additional assistance.
Part of the award includes a $500 donation to the charity of Broyles’ choice. Broyles decided to donate it to Second Harvest.
“I know a lot of people personally who have benefited from (Second Harvest Community Food Bank),” Broyles said.
Second Harvest is seeing higher demand right now than normal, according to the organization’s Chief Development Officer Michelle Fagerstone.
“Generally the fourth quarter of the year you do get an uptick, but not like what we're seeing right now,” Fagerstone said. “The fresh mobile pantries have seen an uptick of about 30%.”
Fagerstone explained that fresh mobile pantries are typically the first indicator of need in the community, since one does not have to prove their need to get assistance from those pantries.
“It's costing so much to live right now,” Fagerstone said. “Not just because gas is going down, but if you look at the price of groceries, groceries are not going down. If anything, they're going up.”
Broyles’ donation will help feed up to 1,500 people, Fagerstone said.
