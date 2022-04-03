The Noyes Home for Children in St. Joseph has secured one of three $10,000 grants from Evergy’s Spread Good Energy program.
Although they only needed to make the top three, the Noyes Home finished in first place among 10 finalists in an online competition that allowed people to vote for their favorite project. The funds will allow the home to upgrade aging equipment on its playground mostly utilized by the preschool-aged children who live there. Executive Director Chelsea Howlett said the grant is a step in the right direction and is just one of many opportunities the home continues to seek out.
“This is a big drop in the bucket,” Howlett said. “The two weeks leading up to it were very fun but also anxiety-ridden. We kind of jostled in the first through fourth positions and we were concerned we might not end up in the top three. We were so excited when we finally got the phone call.”
The playground for preschool-aged kids was a new addition to the home roughly a decade ago, and Howlett said it has played an important role for kids who come to the Noyes Home during some of the worst times of their lives.
“One thing that’s universal with kids is play. Being able to come out and enjoy themselves, be able to go down the slides, to have the sensory experience of being on the swings, that is a very cathartic and very relaxing kind of an activity,” Howlett said.
The goals now for the 128-year-old building are updating fire escapes, waterproofing the structure and ensuring the brick facade is robust. The nonprofit still needs funds to do all of those things which can happen with additional grant opportunities as well as donations. Those who donate qualify for the state of Missouri’s “Champions for Children” program that could see up to 50% of donations of at least $100 be paid back in the form of a tax credit.
