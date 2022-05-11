Noyes Home improvements come with hefty price tag

While the upgrades to the Noyes Home for Children’s playground are a step in the right direction, a laundry list of improvements at the facility still needs funding.
Chelsea Howlett, director of the Noyes Home, said staff members are in the process of fundraising and writing grants, much like what they received in March from Evergy for its pre-K playground improvements, to cover projects on their list.
“We have about $1 million worth of projects, probably more if I’m honest,” Howlett said. “We have needs, but then there’s also wants, and we put our playground in that ‘wants’ list. We were just really blessed that we had interest in that project and it’s taken off, but we still need about $50,000 to be able to finish out the pre-K playground and then we’d love to tackle our older kid’s playground.”
Keeping up with a 128-year-old building like the Noyes Home is no easy or cheap task. Among the projects needing attention once funds become available are cleaning up masonry underneath windows, tuckpointing mortar joints — which would cost more than $200,000 to service the entire building — and waterproofing and upgrading technology at the front entrance for better security.
“Obviously, safety is something that we take very seriously. Kids are placed here because they may be coming from unsafe environments. The individuals that had contact with them previously may be unpredictable, so we want to ensure that we provide safety on every inch of our building,” Howlett said.
The board of trustees does offer a certain amount for the home to tackle some projects each year, so donations and fundraising efforts aren't the only things relied on. Once a month, leaders at the home have a finance committee meeting, and there’s an ongoing process of prioritizing which projects must come first and which ones will be fundraised for.
An upside for the Noyes Home is the return of more in-person fundraising events, like its Block Party on July 15, which will play a role in getting people back on site. The last two years were challenging, Howlett said, but a taste of normal will likely change the outlook.
“Our community always rallies and helps us meet our needs. Being perfectly honest, last year was down from what we normally get," she said. "I’m sure having virtual fundraisers and not being able to have people inside our house for tours in the name of safety played a big part in that. This year all of our events are going to be live and in-person events. There will be a virtual component we hope.”
