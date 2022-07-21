The Noyes Home for Children is preparing for its annual "Take A Seat" fundraiser on Aug. 20, the home's biggest fundraiser of the year.
The first event hosted in the early 2000s was able to help waterproof the facility and create a family room for the children. It became an annual event in 2015 and is now one of the home's major fundraising events.
The event, which will take place at Yellow Frog Graphics at 5602 Corporate Dr., will have many activities, including a live and silent auction. The theme is "Under the Big Top," and tickets are $85 per person.
Chelsea Howlett, executive director of the Noyes Home, said since the first fundraiser, the event has grown tremendously.
"The Ladies Union Benevolent Association (LUBA) has helped create an enjoyable event where there's entertainment and fun," Howlett. "It's about our mission and making sure that the people who come to our event fully understand what it is that we do day in and day out here at Noise Home."
The Noyes Home opened in 1894 with the goal of serving children who were in need and at risk of being homeless or whose families aren't able to provide care for them at the time.
The goal of the event is to raise more than $250,000 to expand the Noyes Home's services and further the mission statement, which is "to nurture and empower children, youth and families to foster a brighter future."
Howlett said the community is a major help, as the Noyes Home is entirely privately funded, with the exception of a small amount of state-funded money to help children in foster care.
"(It's) our community that makes our mission possible. They are the ones who fund our mission. They are the ones who created our mission," Howlett said.
Along with monetary donations, Howlett emphasized that volunteering and donating clothing and toys helps keep costs down.
The Noyes Home provides many services to youth of all ages. They are licensed from the state of Missouri to care for youths ages zero to 18, but they also help out with those that are beyond the age of 18 who are still enrolled in school and pursuing higher education.
"This past year we had two kids graduate from high school and they are still with us," Howlett said. "They are getting ready to launch and move into their own apartments and go on to college. We want to be able to help bridge that time as much as we can."
During the summer months, the Noyes Home mixes fun and learning to help incorporate life skills and friendships for those that stay at the home.
Howlett said that the most important goal to the Noyes Home is providing opportunities and a sense of place.
"We want this to feel as much like a family and a home as we possibly can, and we want them to look back at their time at Noyes Home, that it was memorable and they felt safe and that they were loved," Howlett said.
