After over a year of hard work and fundraising, the Noyes Home forChildren officially opened its new playground Friday.
The organization applied for a$10,000community grant to complete a project of its choice. The home chose to propose its new playgroundandwon the grant from a public vote.
This grant was combined with privatedonations to fund the playground. Chelsea Howlett, executive director of the Noyes Home, has been overwhelmed by the positive community response from start to finish.
"It's our community that made it possible,” Howlett said. “We let it be known that we had this need. And little by little, we were able to achieve more and more of thegoalquicker than we honestly thought we would be able to."
The St. Joseph Chamberof Commerce Diplomat’s Club attended the opening event and presented the Noyes Home with a plaque commemorating its community impact. Howlett accepted the plaque and spoke about her hopes for thisproject.
This was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the chance for the children to play on the playground for the first time.
The Noyes Home is excited toprovidea new, safeoutdoorspace for its residents to play.
"Play is important and so you need to have safe play environments,” Hale-Langner said. “Ithelpsyou regulate your emotions andbuilds your confidence."
Being a private social services organization that aids andhouseschildren whose families are in crisis, Howlett said it is even more important in these situations for children to have an adequate place to play.She hopes that the playground will be an outlet for these children and a way to bond.
“When (the children) are here, we want to give them the opportunity to, at least for a brief period of time, to forget those adult stresses, those big challenges that they’re facing and just be kids,” Howlett said. “Our hope is that truly, this will be an opportunity to bring families together, even though they may not be able to live together currently."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.