Hurricane Ian isn't expected to hit Florida until Wednesday, but volunteers from the Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri already are on the way to help.
The area Red Cross chapter has deployed 15 individuals as the hurricane is expected to strike central Florida as early as midday and certain counties are being asked to evacuate. JoAnn Woody, executive director for the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri, said it is important to be ready and for volunteers and support to be on the move.
"It's all part of being that one big team ... just like whenever we had some major flooding up in St. Joe a few years ago, and we needed help from Florida and California and some of the other regions to come to us," Woody said. "So that's why it's important that we get our volunteers into our system and get them into our database."
Woody said items have been sent to Florida in addition to volunteers and Red Cross supplies will be able to support and shelter up to 60,000 people if that becomes necessary.
"We're working with our volunteers right now here and across our region, across the state and here in Northwest Missouri to encourage them to update their availability to find out who is available, who has the availability to go to Florida, or Puerto Rico or Alaska," Woody said.
Woody encourages people to donate monetarily if they are looking to give to the Red Cross as she said that is easier to use and make an immediate impact.
As of now, the Missouri National Guard has not been tasked with duty in Florida or Puerto Rico.
