The Catholic Charities and community members celebrated the opening of a new independent senior living facility Thursday.
St. Charles Place at 3240 Pear St. offers 38 units varying between one- and two-bedroom floor plans for low-income residents over the age of 62.
Karen Noel, CEO of Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph, said the project has been five years in the making and they're looking forward to seeing residents move in.
"We've created an ecosystem for seniors for low-income housing that provides all the amenities," Noel said.
The property was previously an apple orchard and the St. Charles name comes from St. Charles of Borromeo, who is the patron saint of apple orchards.
Noel said this type of living was a huge need in the community and it's shown from the interest they've received already.
"We're seeing that the rates of housing is continuing to rise and we've talked to communities all over the diocese and housing is a No. 1 community concern and need," Noel said.
Monthly rent will range from $300 to $550 a month and Noel said it's amazing to see the living conditions some seniors are in and how some of them have never lived in a brand new home.
"We had one individual that loved the units but was concerned she couldn't meet the utilities because she was currently paying $550 a month for utilities, but they'll be $30 to $45 a month here," Noel said.
All the appliances are furnished and the facility offers social services and transportation if needed.
"We've made it where it's very much a walking community and the community center is close so they can have activities as well," Noel said.
Noel said not only have they had a large interest from residents in St. Joseph, but also residents in rural or nearby communities.
The Catholic Charities organization focuses on helping the most vulnerable in communities and Noel said they're proud to be a part of the senior living aspect.
"It's sponsored by Catholic Charities, but this housing is for anyone in the community," Noel said.
A large amount of the units are also ADA compliant for individuals who have a disability.
The facility has residents starting to move in within the next week and a half and encourages anyone interested in a unit to contact them at 816-298-4673.