Many people in and out of homelessness are unaware of their rights as renters and the opportunities they have to move out of shelters into housing of their own.
InterServ, Legal Aid and Community Missions Corporation have teamed up to help educate people on their rights as tenants and help them re-enter society.
“It's well known that renters have to have a level of knowledge about what they're doing in order to be a good renter,” Danielle Brown, InterServ’s director of social services and human resources, said. “They need to know that they're going to have a sustainable housing situation, that they're going to be able to move forward in life and whatever that looks like for them if it's renting a bigger place or eventually owning their own home.”
Brown said the inspiration to create the class came from working with at-risk households.
“We created this for households that are either facing eviction or who have been homeless in the past and are trying to get a knowledge base to be a good renter, to have a good relationship with their landlord, to build those relationships in order to either stay in the house for a long period of time or to move on to bigger and better things,” Brown said.
The creation of the renter's education program has been underway since before the COVID-19 pandemic due to the number of eviction cases in the St. Joseph area.
“We knew something needed to happen to help move our community along to have sustainable living situations for individuals,” Brown said. “We started the partnership with Legal Aid and grew to involve Community Missions. Then the housing authority came on also as a big supporter of renter's rights, renters' education and wanting people to find the best living situation.”
InterServ hosted the first class on Nov. 7 with hopes to continue the program monthly or every other month.
“We hope to cover a variety of topics, not just the same topic each month,” Brown said. “This previous topic that we did on Monday was 'Renters Rights and Responsibilities.' We focused on how to build a relationship with your landlord, how to talk with your landlord about problems that might be coming up, maintenance issues that might have happened and then some resources that are available in the community if you are behind in your rent or utilities.”
The first class left an impact on one St. Joseph resident.
“It's the first time I was ever in anything that actually explained all the ins and outs of housing, how to get into the housing, who to go to and what rights we have,” John Adams, a St. Joseph resident, said.
Adams has been using Community Missions' services for the last five months after losing his home. Community Missions provided him a chance to restart but it was also through the renter's education class that he was able to see all the opportunities he was capable of achieving.
“The nice thing about it was you were able to ask questions and there's were a lot of answers that none of us knew,” Adams said. “We didn't know if we could find out where we were on the list, what the rules were, what the housing rights were and they explained it. It was a two-hour class, and it was the most information that I've got in six months.”
Adams said his biggest takeaway from the class was the reminder of his legal rights.
“I've had times with landlords where things were broken and I couldn't get them fixed and I didn't know what was my right or what I had the legal rights to do,” Adams said. “They explained all that and told us how to do it, where to go, who to contact, which I never knew, who to contact or where to go for the help.”
The renter's education program is open to the public.
Adams emphasized the benefit the class could have for people in the area.
“For the most part, this is the best thing I think I've seen this town have as far as getting people to where they need to be and understanding what rights they have and who to help them, where to go for help,” Adams said. “I think there's a lot of people out there that probably aren't sure of what they have to do and they think it's a lot harder than it is to get the help.”
Adams has now reached the last step in his housing process.
“I've got my housing voucher and I have a meeting next week with my counselor to get into my place and finally get back on my feet,” Adams said. “I think a lot of people just think that they're not eligible and a lot of people think it's harder than it is. It's not hard, but it takes time. These classes I think are something that this town has been missing.”
Brown said they are working to add a variety of topics to the classes.
“We're also working on classes that focus on budgeting, on financial education, how to have a savings account and a checking account, how to apply for a loan, how to establish credit,” Brown said. “Then hopefully eventually some more classes that focus on moving forward from there on what it looks like to be a homeowner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.