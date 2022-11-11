"Most information I've got in months": New renter's education program impacts the community

John Adams is a St. Joseph resident who has been using Community Missions services for about five months. Adams attended the first renter's education class and said he was greatly impacted.

Many people in and out of homelessness are unaware of their rights as renters and the opportunities they have to move out of shelters into housing of their own.

InterServ, Legal Aid and Community Missions Corporation have teamed up to help educate people on their rights as tenants and help them re-enter society.

