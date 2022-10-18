Andrew Negozio said he has been a drug addict for almost 30 years. But for the first time in his life, he has been clean for four years after joining a new recovery program in town.
Drug addiction has been a growing concern in St. Joseph, as the city faces a record high in overdose deaths. Tim Doyle, the pastor at Restoration Church in Downtown St. Joseph, said he has seen more of his congregation struggling with addiction and wanted to find a way to help.
He heard from another pastor about Came To Believe Recovery, a new startup program that has popped up in just a dozen communities across the country but is slowly moving into larger cities like New York, Denver and Minneapolis. He reached out to Tom Williams, the CEO of the program, and a St. Joseph group was born.
“When these groups begin to take off, you see kind of that multiplication like we had here where one person tells another and before you know it, you've got a community,” Doyle said.
Came To Believe Recovery relies on the original 12-step program founded in the 1900s but expedites the process through a weekend retreat.
“What we do is we take people through the steps in a weekend, exactly the way the founders used to do it, which jump-starts those in brokenness and addiction,” Williams said.
The occasional retreats are then accompanied by weekly meetings, which also are available online. The St. Joseph group meets every Monday at 7 p.m. at Restoration Church, 117 Francis St. Negozio described his first weekend retreat as overwhelming which is why he relies on the weekly meetings as well. The next weekend retreat is scheduled for January.
“I was in and out of the other 12-step fellowships for the last 15 to 20 years,” Negozio said. “This is the first time I've ever let Jesus be a part of my recovery, and it's the first time it's ever worked for any length of time.”
Doyle sees the program as another option to help people recover from their addictions but understands it might not be the answer for everyone.
“It's like David and Goliath,” the pastor said. “If you're going to take this giant down, you need all the help you can get.”
The program is not only for addicts but also for their family members. Tonia Jodoin said her son suffers from an addiction and she goes to the meetings to learn how to support his recovery.
“I wanted to control everything about him and I felt like my whole life was out of control because of his choices," Jodoin said. “So when I stepped into my recovery program and I really just gave it to God, I got my control back and I'm healthy and I've grown personally.”
While Restoration Church is the “headquarters” for Came To Believe Recovery in St. Joseph and the 12-step program has a faith-based background, religion is not a prerequisite to join. Yet many, like Negozio, choose to stay at Restoration Church.
“I was made to feel so welcome, literally straight in off the streets,” he said. “There were times I thought about switching churches, but I literally don't want to be anywhere else.”
