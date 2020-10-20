A new partnership between the Missouri State Treasurer, Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is set to help promote equal opportunities for employees with disabilities.
The month of October holds great significance for this partnership as it is National Disability Employment Month.
"It's also the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which I'm sure as most people know, was a landmark legislation that prohibited discrimination against individuals with disabilities," Fitzpatrick said.
More than two decades later, Congress passed the ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) Act in 2014, following that the MO ABLE Act was passed by the Missouri Legislature in 2016.
"It makes it possible for Missourians with disabilities to save for the future," Fitzpatrick said. "It's very similar to a 529 account, the money contributed to the MO ABLE accounts is eligible for a state income tax deduction by the contributor and then the money in the account grows tax free for use by the person or the individual with a disability whose account the name is in."
The MO ABLE account allows those with disabilities to save or invest money without losing their eligibility for their benefits including Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid.
"As a parent of twin boys that have developmental disabilities, I know firsthand the challenges that that can present to a family," Fitzpatrick said. "It also is an opportunity for families like mine and others who have family members with disabilities to save for their children's futures the same way other families would save for their children, and a 529 account or other tax-advantaged vehicle."
According to R. Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, he has noticed an improvement of more companies hiring people with disabilities.
"From my standpoint, the MO ABLE not only benefits those with disabilities and their families, but also could be an important tool for employers who want to hire people with disabilities to differentiate themselves, perhaps from those that aren't participating in the MO ABLE program," Lilly said.
Fitzpatrick said within the two years that he has been treasurer the program has grown by over 85% but said they still have a long way to go.
"The Census Bureau reports that there are about 640,000 Missourians with disabilities and over 10,000 of those live in Buchanan County," Fitzpatrick said.
The program has reached 1,700 accounts for the program with recent partnerships with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the St. Louis Regional Chamber, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the O'Fallon Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
If an individual or business is interested in taking part in the program they can reach out to their local chamber of commerce or visit the treasurer.mo.gov website where they have a MO ABLE tab.