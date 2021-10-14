Victims of domestic and sexual abuse now have protections from the state if they need to take time off from work to deal with legal and medical issues.
The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence worked with legislators to include the protection in a welfare bill. Jennifer Carter Dochler, the coalition's public policy director, said this can ensure job security, but it's not perfect.
"[Victims] wouldn't be getting compensated for that time off, which may still be a barrier that advocates at a domestic violence shelter or rape crisis center could help someone try to problem-solve around," she said. "But, it does address the burden of, 'I can't lose my job, like, that would make my situation far worse.'"
The new law includes two weeks of unpaid leave per year for victims who work at companies with 50 or more employees and one week for those who work at companies with 20 to 49 employees. Smaller businesses are not required to allow unpaid leave for victims.
The bill also allows the unpaid leave to include family or other household members of victims to have time off if needed.
"An employee may simply want to request reasonable safety accommodations. They may also need unpaid leave," Carter Dochler said. "But what we often hear from survivors is they feel like they're choosing between their safety and their employment, and so this alleviates that burden."
A victim may need time off for a multitude of reasons, and any information given to employers is required to be confidential. The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence also included an explanation of how victims can handle last-minute missed work in an emergency.
"Meeting with your divorce attorney, dealing with the domestic violence situation, meeting with a counselor, meeting with a victim service agency ..." she said. "If they had to go to an emergency room for a sexual assault forensic exam due to a sexual assault and they weren't able to provide that 48-hour notice, the statute outlines how an employee could address that unexcused absence."
Companies included in the guidelines are required to notify employees of the new leave option by Oct. 27.
