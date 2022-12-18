St. Joseph's Voices of Courage relocating downtown

St. Joseph’s Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center was recently awarded an $850,000 grant through the Missouri Children’s Trust Fund.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

An agency that helps child abuse victims soon will have a new home.

St. Joseph’s Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center received an $850,000 grant from the Missouri Children’s Trust Fund Facility which will be used to relocate the facility to a yet-to-be-announced Downtown location.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.