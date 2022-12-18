An agency that helps child abuse victims soon will have a new home.
St. Joseph’s Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center received an $850,000 grant from the Missouri Children’s Trust Fund Facility which will be used to relocate the facility to a yet-to-be-announced Downtown location.
Executive Director Melissa Birdsell said she believes this will assist the organization, which serves nine counties in Northwest Missouri to prevent and treat child abuse, in expanding its outreach. The center currently is located at 1807 N. Woodbine Road.
“We are so excited to be a part of this historic investment in Missouri’s children,” Birdsell said. “Northwest Missouri is an area that is sometimes overlooked when it comes to statewide funding, but this investment shows they know we are here and that our children count.”
The child advocacy center is making plans to purchase a building Downtown with the funds it was awarded. The hope is to close on the building on Dec. 27.
“The grant was specifically for infrastructure and facilities, so our goal is to purchase a building Downtown,” Birdsell said. “We love our current location but we’d really like to be closer to our team members that we work with like law enforcement, the children’s division, the prosecutor’s office and juvenile office so we can all work better together.”
Birdsell said the upcoming year will be a busy one for Voices of Courage as there is a lot of planning to initiate moving forward as the staff works to assist area children.
“We’re going to be putting a lot of effort into our facility change during this next year,” Birdsell said. “Not only does this allow us to purchase the building but it allows us to make a renovation that suits our needs, which we believe will be officially beginning in February or March so, we will be in our current location for a while as the renovation takes place.”
The grant also will help the organization with some of the expenses expected for 2023.
“The grant doesn’t completely cover all of our needs for the renovation so we are going to be looking at some other funding down the line,” Birdsell said. “But right now, we certainly have enough to move forward and cover the bulk of the expenses we expect to have in the next year. We’re excited.”
