A new Missouri law has the potential to impact the homeless population in St. Joseph.
House Bill 1606 went into effect on Jan. 1 and criminalizes unauthorized camping on state-owned lands.
The bill raises some questions about whether the problem is actually being addressed or just shifted elsewhere, some say.
“They really shouldn't be issuing citations without an alternative,” said Sheila Mendez, street outreach case manager at Community Missions, an agency that works with the local homeless population.
The bill states, “No person shall be permitted to use state-owned lands for unauthorized sleeping, camping, or long-term shelters. Any violation shall be a Class C misdemeanor; however, the first offense shall be a warning with no citation.”
Mendez said there’s currently no permanent emergency shelter in Northwest Missouri, which means there is no other option for a homeless person living on the street.
"We have numerous, numerous people on the housing list but we don't have enough housing stock for permanent supportive housing, emergency shelter, places that we can have them go versus where they're at,” Mendez said. “Nobody really wants to be in the street. Right now, there's no alternative.”
On top of this, Mendez said forcing people to move from their camps and what they know creates more trauma for them. It also puts a strain on community agencies because when a homeless population moves, the agency struggles to find them and can no longer assist them.
“Now I'm even more worried, am I going to be able to find them?” Mendez said. “Are they going to go further into the city, into the community where we can't find them? Because you're taking away their only safe place to go."
When it comes to enforcing the new law, Interim St. Joseph Police Chief David Hart said not much changes in regards to how the police department already operates.
“When we make contact with these individuals, we're going to put them in touch with resources to try and get them the help that they need to end the homeless situation that they're in,” Hart said.
He said the law does provide police with another enforcement tool if someone refuses service and won’t vacate the land. The law states it will be a Class C misdemeanor, and Hart said enforcement will depend on the situation.
“We rely a lot on our partnerships to deal with this problem because most of these are not police issues,” Hart said. “We come in and we will do what we can to help and to take care of the immediacy of the situation, but a lot of our nonprofits and a lot of our agencies here in the community, they're really set up to deal with the fundamental core issues of homelessness, so we use them.”
Mendez said she wishes the new law would focus less on criminalizing the homeless.
“You give them a misdemeanor C, that gives them a record,” Mendez said. “That also prevents them from obtaining certain types of housing. I think that only exasperates the problem.”
The new law also addresses state funding for community groups that work with the homeless. Official wording states, “State funds otherwise used for permanent housing projects will be used to assist individuals with substance use, mental health treatment, and other services like short-term housing.”
This means state funds cannot be used to construct permanent housing but instead go towards services such as mental health treatment. Federal funds will still be available to construct permanent housing projects.
The law does, however, allow for funding to go to sanctioned camping sites and short-term shelters, such as tiny home villages, which Mendez believes will help.
“I think that will help, but I just wish it wasn't such a broad-spectrum law,” Mendez said. “I think every community has its issues with the homeless as far as ‘What are we going to do?’ And I think we need to go back to the table and revisit what works and what doesn't work in order to find a solution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.