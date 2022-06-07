A new behavioral health urgent care facility is receiving pushback from a nearby neighborhood.
Family Guidance Center’s new facility, located at 4906 Frederick Avenue, will offer walk-in mental health services to make up for the long period clients have to wait — about two to four months — to see a psychiatric provider.
“What we want to do is just be that bridge provider for people until they get into their provider of their choosing,” said Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of Family Guidance Center. “So we just may be treating people for that two- to four-month period until they can get into Mosaic, until they can get into Northwest Health, until they can get into The Center.”
To create the clinic, Family Guidance Center was earmarked $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds after a vote from the previous St. Joseph City Council. However, the Stonecrest neighborhood, which sits right behind the facility, has some concerns.
“The biggest concerns are the fact that when patients are brought in and dropped off, there's no restriction, they can simply deny services and walk away,” said David Sandy, the president of the Stonecrest homeowners association. “Because one of our popular entrances to Stonecrest is right next to the facility, some residents are concerned that they might walk away and come through the neighborhood.”
The neighborhood has had similar incidents with patients from Mosaic, which is right down the street. Like any health provider, Hannon said clients can deny services and walk out, and there’s nothing Family Guidance would be able to do.
This led to another concern from the Stonecrest neighborhood: If clients deny services, how will they get back home? The homeowners association wants to see a transportation plan before the facility opens this fall.
“We fully understand that people from all walks of life sometimes need behavioral health counseling, mental health counseling, medication, so we fully support that,” Sandy said. “We're not against that at all. But we just want to make sure there's some form of plan in place that they will stick to to avoid some of the concerns.”
The neighborhood, Family Guidance and the St. Joseph Police Department held a town hall meeting to discuss the facility. But that discussion left more questions than answers, so Stonecrest took its concerns to the city council. In response, the city placed the $600,000 of ARPA funds on hold.
“While the city previously committed to providing up to $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Crisis Stabilization Unit, the concerns raised to the city will need to be addressed before the funds will be released,” said City Manager Bryan Carter in a memo to Hannon.
This money was supposed to be used to buy and renovate the building. The problem is Family Guidance already bought the property after it signed the contract with the city. It liked the location because it was conveniently located on a busy street and was in a part of town that didn’t have behavioral health services.
Hannon responded to Carter’s memo explaining that clients are offered transportation through their family or friends, the bus system, Uber Health, cabs and even its own staff. But the ARPA funds remain frozen until a council work session later this month.
“I was fairly shocked that I heard that the funds were being put on hold and was a bit concerned that a small group of people, who are raising concerns about this, could attempt to block this from coming to our city to help benefit the community,” Hannon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.